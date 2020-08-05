Shirlene ‘Shirley’ Jones, 86, Sunnyside and former Grandview resident, died Aug. 1, 2020.
She was born Feb. 9, 1934 in Marshfield, Mo.
There will be no formal service. Inurnment will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Shirlene online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
