Shirley M. Swofford, 89, of Sunnyside, died July 17, 2019.
She was born Oct. 19, 1929 in Yakima.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16 with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Shirley’s online memorial book may do www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.