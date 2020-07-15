Silverio Cano, 63, of Sunnyside died July 13, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1957 in Yakima.
Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
A Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Silverio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
