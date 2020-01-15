Steven Osborn, 22, of Grandview died Jan. 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 27, 1997 in Yakima.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, 3 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Steven’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
