Teresa Alcala, 87, of Granger died June 9, 2020.
She was born Oct. 3, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Zillah Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
