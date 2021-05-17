Tomasa Hernandez, 71, of Pasco, and former Grandview resident, died May 11, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1949, in San Perlita, Texas.
Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Tiempos De Poder Church, 1103 W. Court St. Pasco, WA 99301.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Park in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Tomasa's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
