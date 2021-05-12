Troy Wayne Aldrich, 51, of Spokane died May 1, 2021 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
He was born September 19, 1969, in Sunnyside.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Weiser, Idaho, Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. under direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Boise, Idaho.
Donations may be made to www.theliverfoundation.org or any dachshund rescue organization.
