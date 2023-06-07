Valerie June Morgan Cowles, 92, of Cornelius, Orgeon and longtime Sunnyside resident died May 30, 2023.
She was born August 3, 1930, in Sunnyside.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Grandview Cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m. A fellowship time will be held at the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Grace Brethren Camp, Child Evangelism Fellowship or Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Those wishing to sign Valerie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
