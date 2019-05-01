Vern C. Burger, of Prosser, 95, died April 26, 2019 in Prosser.
Formerly of Sunnyside, he was born April 14, 1924 in Big Timber, Mont.
A private family interment will be held at Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign his online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
