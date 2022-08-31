Vicente Rodriguez, 84, of Sunnyside died July 29, 2022.
He was born April 19, 1938, in China, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday September 8, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with The Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Vicente’s memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
