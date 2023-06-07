Vivian Caroline Clash, 71, of Walla Walla and longtime Sunnyside and Mabton died May 31, 2023.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, with a potluck to follow at the VFW in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Vivian’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
