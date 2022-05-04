Walter J. Braten, 92, of Mabton died April 25, 2022.
He was born January 31, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois.
Viewing and visitation were held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Walt’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomsmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.