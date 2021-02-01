Wesley L. Stilwell., 87, of Grandview, died Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born March 15, 1933, in Yakima.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.
Graveside service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Nazarene Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Wesley’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
