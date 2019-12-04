William Edgar Durbin, 83, of Prosser, died Nov. 29, 2019.
He was born June 26, 1936, in Denver, Colo.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., Grandview Church of the Nazarene.
Those wishing to sign Bill’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
