Deborah “Debbie” Lee Schreiber, 69, died Sept. 24, 2019.
Debbie was born Aug. 16, 1950 in Sunnyside, to Theresa (Marie) Stahlhut and Wayne Brandsma.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Oct. 1, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
She is survived by her husband Douglas John Schreiber; son Trace Ian and Laura Schreiber; two grandchildren, Lilliana Schreiber and Talliah Schreiber; two sisters Kathleen Paul, Cheryl Schreiber; two brothers, Karst Brandsma and Keith Brandsma; three stepsisters, Kathy Schreiber, Margie Stahlhut and Sandy Schroeder.
She is preceded in death by son Jeromy D. Schreiber.
Debbie grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley area, graduated from Sunnyside High School. She was happily married to Doug for more than 47 years and was loved by family, friend and acquaintances.
She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, cooking and the love of the life, her family. Debbie was an amazing person; she was a positive influence to everyone around her no matter how hard the times. Debbie will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
