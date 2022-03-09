Deena Kay Culver, 70, of Sunnyside passed away in her home on Thursday February 24, 2022, after a 10-month battle with cancer.
Deena was born August 19, 1951, in Fallon, NV to Marion and Bernice (Stevens) Emrick. The family made their way to Granger, WA when Deena was a child. They spent a lot of time outdoors enjoying camping, skiing, road trips, horseback riding and cattle drives.
Deena grew up in the Sunnyside Church of God where she met Stephen Culver. After she graduated from Granger High School in 1969, Steve and Deena married in December. They lived in Portland, OR while Deena attended Warner Pacific College, eventually moving back to Sunnyside. Deena finished her teaching degree at Central Washington University and taught grades 3-6.
Steve and Deena had three children, Treena, Caleb, and Joshua, raising them in the church where they met. Deena taught Sunday School and enjoyed working with the youth. As a family they enjoyed camping, hiking, taking several trips to Mt. Rainier.
In 1996 Steve and Deena began attending the Grandview Church of the Nazarene where they served as greeters and Deena as a Sunday School teacher. Her faith in Christ was very important to her and she lived it out daily.
After 42 years serving the students of Mabton, Deena retired. She was now able to spend time doing other things she loved – sewing, knitting, and quilting. Steve would even load her sewing machine in their camp trailer so she could quilt while they were camping. Deena also enjoyed baking cookies. Her home was always open, and you never left hungry, your heart and stomach were always full walking out their door.
Deena is survived by her husband of 52 years, Steve, daughter Treena (Chad) Patzke, daughter-in-law Denise Wilson, son Joshua (Sarah) Culver, grandchildren Breena (Mitch) Thornburg, Sareena (Michael) Hazel, Jaylee, Sabrie, Alison, and Grant Culver; great grandchildren Luke, Eleanor, and Levi. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Wanda Culver, sister Dianne Emrick Lacy, brother Steven Emrick, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Allan Emrick, and son Caleb Culver.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm St. Grandview. Cookies and coffee to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandview Nazarene, Focus on the Family, or Africa Inland Mission.
Those wishing to sign Deena’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
