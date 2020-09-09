Derek George Gochnour, age 46, passed away on June 28, 2020, at Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington. Derek was born on November 25, 1973, in Yakima, the son of Karen (Totten) and George Gochnour.
He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1992. After graduation Derek moved to Seattle, where he worked as a carpenter’s assistant and body and fender man.
From 1999 to 2010 he was a Computer Tech for the University of Washington School of Nursing.
Since 2010, Derek was beset by numerous health issues until the time of his passing.
Derek enjoyed music, especially playing his guitars, and traveling to his favorite destinations in Mexico. He also spent many hours doing carpentry work for family and friends.
Derek is survived by his parents, Karen and George Gochnour of Yakima. Brother Shawn Gochnour (Michelle) of Shoreline. Aunt Barbara Kay Gochnour of Yakima, and his loving canine companion Suezy.
He is preceded in death by his infant sister Danette and grandparents Bob and Margaret Gochnour and Dan and Fern Totten.
Those wishing to sign Derek’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.