Dianne Jung took her last breath and gained her angel wings on July 23, 2020.
Her final day was spent surrounded by her dear friends that Dianne had impacted in some way throughout her very thoughtful life as she had always wanted.
Dianne was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 4, 1941. Her life was full of events that always seemed to help people or animals. She was an avid animal lover of horses, dogs, and cats. She took great pride in her country by donating to the local veterans and spent time teaching the U.S. Constitution to locals.
Dianne had an amazing ability to teach all ages. She loved children and had a huge desire to make sure all children were well educated.
She started teaching children in the Grandview and Mabton School District and then after she retired, she continued teaching classes of the Constitution of the United States to the public.
Dianne loved her country and its military. She was an avid supporter of the Oregon Veterans Home where she helped by providing food and donations of all kinds to help our country’s military service members.
Most people who had met Dianne would assume with her tiny stature, that she was frail. Dianne was never that. She was full of fire, one-line comments, and at times, a good piece of her mind. In Heaven, Dianne is pushing her way to the front and making herself quite known.
Dianne was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother, Cora, and her brother, Brian.
There will be no funeral services at Dianne’s request but a Celebration of Life will happen where friends will get together and celebrate Dianne by listening to her 45 records, looking at her photos, and sharing all of our stories about this amazing, spitfire little lady.
In lieu of flowers, Dianne requested that donations be made in her name to:
810 Family Christian Ministry, Box 31000 Spokane, WA 99223.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.