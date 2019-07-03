Dolores Rodriguez, 98, when to be in the arms of her heavenly father on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Prestige Care in Sunnyside.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1921 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Dolores was the daughter of Ignacio and Micaela Rebollosa.
In the 1940s, Dolores married Gregorio and migrated from Eagle Pass Texas to Washington to follow the crop harvest. The crop harvest took them to north to Ferndale and Lynden to pick strawberries, raspberries and cucumbers with the family. Finally settling down in the small town of Sunnyside with their family.
Dolores is survived by her children Molly (Phillip) Yanez of Grandview, Vicki (Victor) Hernandez of Grandview, Julie Gonzalez of Corbett, Ore., Jim (Diane) Rodriguez of Lincoln City, Ore., John Rodriguez of Spanaway, Greg (Shanny) of Wenatchee.
She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gregorio Rodriguez, her son Joe Rodriguez and daughter Carmen Garcia.
Everyone who knew Grandma Lolo knew that she had a passion for dancing, singing, tending to her roses, plants and mowing her lawn well into her 80s. If you were driving down Sunnyside-Mabton Highway Road, you would more than likely to see Grandma Lola sitting on her front porch swing listening to her favorite Spanish radio station, “Hermina Mendez and Radio Cadena.” She once told her family that she took pleasure in waving at the people who honked and drove by.
Viewing and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside. A reception will follow graveside services at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
