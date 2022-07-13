Dominick Veiga Jr. of Mabton, WA passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on July 4th, 2022. He was born in Bellflower, CA on November 23, 1925, to Dominick Veiga, SR and Amelia Veiga and was fondly known as Don, Dom and Riggy.
Dominick was born into a dairy family and was a dairyman from the time he was in high school until he retired. He was an avid hunter, with adventures from California to Colorado, Canada to Alaska and took great responsibility in teaching his grandchildren gun safety. He loved to fish and even took up photography later in life in lieu of shooting a gun. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed engaging with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Veteran, he served in the Army and while on a weekend leave met the love of his life, Nancee in Michigan. He was smitten and they courted long distance for a short time and were married in 1961 and quickly started a family. He loved the outdoors, having a beer with his buddies and he loved his sweets.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nancee. He is survived by his four children, Dominick Veiga, IV, Grace Garland (Vance), Monica Veiga and Victor Veiga (Tammy), 9 grandchildren, Jessica, Jacob, Wade, Tabitha, Darrian, Trevor, Lauren, Nathan and Anthony and two great grandchildren, Paisley and Dominick. He also has 4 siblings Bill Veiga (CA), George Veiga (NM), Carolyn Neal (CA) and Tony Veiga (WA) and many nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace dad and happy you can be with mom again!
Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Riggy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.