It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, papa, uncle, and friend. Donald Douglas Raymond, born July 9, 1944, to Donald and Elenor (Schafer) Raymond, passed away June 30, 2021, at his home in Mabton.
Don, the silver tooth wonder, was a great father and friend. He spent many years doing business and making friends at his service station in Grandview.
He enjoyed trips to Whidbey Island, his cabin at Rimrock, and boating trips with his sisters. His most recent joy in life came from watching his four grandkids grow before his eyes. They would always bring a smile to his face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Donald Edward Raymond and Elenor Rose (Schafer) Raymond; and wife Kaycee Denise Raymond (2016).
Don is survived by his son Nicholas Edward Raymond (Jenny); daughter Kari Ann Ulsh; four grandkids who were the light of his life, Keegan and Addison Raymond, and Jada and Kinzy Ulsh; sisters Marilyn (Dale) Saylor, Karen Rath, Alene (Kim) Hamilton; and many extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Donald’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
