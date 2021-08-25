Donald Earl “Don” Trammel, 86, of Yakima, Washington died of natural causes, peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 7, 2021, at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington.
Don was born on September 2, 1934, in Idaho to James H. Trammel and Helen B. Trammel (Otis).
Don’s childhood years were spent living in Idaho, California, and Washington. Don was the youngest in the family and had three older siblings: Kenneth James (Jim), Dale Eugene, and Helen Marie.
He served in the U.S. Army and completed his studies at Walla Walla College. Don spent the majority of his working life in the transportation industry. He was self-employed during the much of that time driving semi-trucks and/or keeping other drivers busy.
He married Lilly Rose (Lou) Woodruff in 1958. Don and Lou had three boys: Donald James (Jim) in 1959, Jeffrey Dean (Jeff) in 1961 and Timothy Scott (Tim) in 1965. They remained married until 1975.
Don then married Sharon K. Cavin in 1975 and they remained married until 1982.
In 1985, Don married Carol Sue Verstrate. Carol and her daughter, Wendi, lived with Don in Yakima, Washington, later in Federal Way, Washington and finally in Onalaska, Washington. Don and Carol remained together until her passing in 2011.
Don spent his remaining years in Onalaska and his final three years in Yakima.
Don is survived by his sister, Marie Tillemans; his three sons, Jim, Jeff, and Tim; his stepdaughters Wendi, Leasa and Cindy; his grandchildren Christopher, Joseph, Michelle, Olivia, Phoebe, and Braeden; and his great grandchildren Selena, Dante, Wren and Boone.
Don is preceded in death by his parents James and Helen; brothers Jim and Dale; and by his wives Lou, Sharon, and Carol; and by his stepdaughter Teri.
Don was a fun loving, kind man that never ran out of stories and cared deeply for his family. He was passionate about sports and was a baseball pitcher in his youth, even playing for the Army during a tour in France. He was an avid tennis player in his younger years and passionate about golf until his passing. He touched many lives with his humor and love of life and will be dearly missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. The event is located at 405 Dluhosh Rd, Onalaska, Washington.
Everyone is welcome, and encouraged, to share stories and memories of Don.
