Donald Grigsby, age 70, passed away on Friday, November 27, in Yakima.
Don was born August 18, 1950, in Sunnyside, the son of Siy and Ruth Grigsby. He graduated from Sunnyside and then enlisted in the Navy based in California.
After his military discharge Don continued to live in Calif. and start his career as a truck driver, a job that was his passion.
He later moved to Yakima and enjoyed going fishing with his Dad.
On January 15, 1971, he had an accident that left him disabled. On June 28, 2001, he married his wife Pam and they continued living in Yakima.
Don is survived by his wife, Pam Grigsby of Yakima, sister Donna Oswalt (Larry).
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and parents Siy and Ruth Grigsby.
No services will be held. Those wishing to sign Don’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com .
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
