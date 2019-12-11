Donald “Don” Everett Krebs, 77, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 at the Phoenix Veterans Hospital after a battle with prostate cancer.
Donald Krebs was born in Leon, Kansas on July 31, 1942 to Louis David Washington Krebs Sr. and Alma Pauline (Hand) Krebs. He went to Sunnyside High School and lived in the Yakima, Washington area for most of his life.
He married the love of his life, Jo Ann “Jody” Ott in Yakima, on Aug. 21, 1977. Serving others was a big part of Don’s life. He was a veteran who served in the Army and the discipline and patriotism he learned never left him, as friends and family will attest. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #0318 and American Legion Post 36 in Yakima for many years.
One of his proudest accomplishments was helping with Camp Prime Time, a recreational facility for terminally/seriously ill or disabled children and their families near Clear Lake in the beautiful Wenatchee National Forest. Don was also an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved being outdoors and made lots of memories in the mountains with his son, Bill. He had a green thumb and was happy being in the yard and garden with his wife Jody and was a master cook who made amazing food for his family and friends.
Don loved watching the lives of his sons and grandchildren unfold, and while we are saddened that he will not be with us for the next chapters, we take comfort knowing he is now with the Lord, and his beloved dog, Bandit.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann “Jody” (Ott) Krebs, three sons; Bill (Kim) Baldwin Jr. of Marysville, WA, Jack “Doug” (Chris Wetzel) Baldwin of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Nathan Krebs of Grandview. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: William Baldwin, Alex Baldwin, and Anthony Hibbs; his brother, Louis Krebs; his loving nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alma, and his sister, Geraldine.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Phoenix Veterans Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days.
No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that memorial donations be made to Camp Primetime; 6 S. 2nd St., Suite 815, Yakima, WA 98901 or at www.campprimetime.org.
