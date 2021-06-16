Donald Robert Reiff, 56, of Jacksonville, Florida and formally of Sunnyside, unexpectedly blazed his trail to the stars on the morning of January 2, 2021.
He was born on July 4, 1964, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard C. Reiff and Avada (Sally) Reiff. He was the first son and third child in a family of five children: Sally (Karl) Doege and son Kyle of Albuquerque, New Mexico.; Rose (Bob) Konsella and Tyler, Ryan and Kaylee of The Colony, Texas.; Richard Reiff (Sharon) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Charles (Suzy) Reiff of Lakeland, Florida.
Donald met Diana Tovar in Honolulu, Hawaii while he was in the United States Marine Corps. at Camp H.M. Smith. They were married September 30, 1987. In 1989, they started their family with the birth of their first of three sons Marcus Reiff, son Carsen; Donald (DJ) Reiff in 1992 (Crystal), sons Donald Jr. and Dominic; and Chase Reiff in 1995, (Perla) daughter Maria, and son Chase Michael, and granddaughter Sophia Mendoza.
Donald worked in the real estate field, before working for the City of Sunnyside as an events planner, prior to moving to Yakima to continue his real estate career.
Although Donald and Diana divorced 2007, their friendship and love for family remained strong while working together to continue to raise their sons and grand-babies. He always said, “Diana, you are my best friend and will always be my wife.” Donald always made time to FaceTime with his family, although he lived so far away. A special thanks to Richard, his brother, who made it possible for his family to keep in touch with him.
Donald was in town a few years ago to spend time, visit, and help take care of Donald Jr. (Ducky) and was planning a trip home in April to come and help take care of our newest grandson Dominic, and to also be available to walk Crystal down the aisle. Sadly, he did not make it.
We cannot express the heart break in losing Donald at such a young age. He showed his love in all that he did by doing for his family what he loved most.
He was a wood worker at heart, and extremely creative. He built furniture, toy boxes, toys, frames etc. He was making things from the time we met until his last days. Recently trying his hand at working with stained glass, which he shared with us as he could. His assets were many in his creativity. For Christmas he made his grand-babies a working merry-go-round full size with music and snow and shared it with us on FaceTime as the only one in existence in Florida.
He was also working with his dear friend Gregory McKinnon, as technical director, and head of set realization for TransFormUs Photography. A special thanks to Gregory for being there for Donald and giving him a happy life while he lived so far from his family. His friendship meant the world to Donald and he spoke of him often. Gregory has been a Godsend to me and his family in helping us deal with his loss.
Donald left this world too soon as he had so much left to share and he will be greatly missed by all, but he will join his parent’s Richard and Sally, his grandparents, aunts and uncles, along with Diana’s dad Jose Dolores Tovar and other family members. It is guaranteed he will be playing cards and shooting pool, as he loved to do and has missed doing with them.
We will be having services for Donald July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens to honor his life and his hatred of cold weather. We look forward to seeing anyone who wishes to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.