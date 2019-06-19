Donna Kathleen Bosma (Zylstra) passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born at home on the farm in Brooten, Minn. on Dec. 26, 1942.
Her parents were John and Katie Zylstra (Oostema). She was the youngest of eight children.
At the age of 15 she moved with her family to Artesia, Calif. After graduation from Artesia High School, she worked as a pharmacy technician at the local drug store. It was there that she first met the love of her life, John. They were married in 1963 and were happily together for 55 years. They had three children who provided them with 11 grandchildren.
In 1981, the family moved from California to Outlook, and started a dairy farm. Donna was now a full-time homemaker and supported the farm as part time bookkeeper, until the farm grew, and the children took over those responsibilities.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, John of 55 years, her three children, Jeff Bosma (Tina) of Outlook; Susan Dieleman (Jeff) of Selah; and Brian Bosma (Candace) of Sunnyside, and 11 grandchildren: John Bosma, Hilari Berry (Matt), Brant Bosma and Cade Bosma; Kyle Dieleman, Justin Dieleman and Carson Dieleman; Madison Bosma, Blaze Bosma, Dash Bosma and Violet Bosma. All live in the local area, a blessing not lost on Donna.
She is also survived by three sisters, Tracy VanderStelt (Gerrit), Jessie Van Hofwegen (John) and Hilda DeKruyf, as well as sisters-in-law Grace Mulder, Alice Ham (Hank), Florence Batts (Tony), Jeri Bosma, Norma Kreun, Alice Zylstra, and brothers in law Hank Bosma (Henrietta) and Gerrit Bosma (Jeannette) and Doug Van Lant.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Martin Zylstra and Henry Zylstra, and two sisters, Aleda Bouwman and Marion Van Lant, as well as brothers-in-law Jake Bosma, Ben Mulder, Glenn Bouwman and Hank DeKruyf.
Donna had many friends, and after family, they were the delight of her life. She enjoyed many trips, camping, cruising, and flying to faraway places, but always enjoyed coming home to her friends at the Bon Vino’s coffee group and the pinochle club.
Donna was a lifelong and faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church and loved the Lord and trusted in the saving grace of Jesus. And while we will miss her, she is doing what she was born to do, praising her Lord and Savior in Heaven.
The visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, The family would greatly appreciate if family and friends gathered for the Remembrance Luncheon at the Christian Reformed Church following services. Donna will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Outlook Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Christian School Foundation, 811 North Ave., Sunnyside, WA.
Condolences may be left for the family using the online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
