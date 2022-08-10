Dora Alicia Hamm

Dora Alicia (“Lisy”, “Alice”) Hamm – September 23, 1957 – August 6, 2022
With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our loved one, Lisy Hamm. God welcomed her home on August 6, 2022, in Sunnyside WA.
Lisy was born on September 23, 1957 in Toppenish, WA to Herminio and Refugia Maltos. Her family re-located to Othello, WA where she was raised and attended schools. In high school she met the love of her life, Doug Hamm, who she later married on March 23, 1974. This union was one that would endure the test of time for over 48 years. Their lives were further enriched and blessed with the births of their son, Travis and daughter, Amy.
Lisy enjoyed staying at home with her kids and once they went to school, she entered the workforce working side by side as Doug’s meat wrapper for 30 years. They continued to be inseparable throughout their lives.
She was an avid bargain shopper and always found the best deals in town. Her exquisite taste for decorating was reflected in her home and her yard. She had the vision and Doug was there to bring everything to fruition. She had a keen and crazy sense of humor that kept us all cracking up. Her quick wit would have given Don Rickles a run for his money. Family outings were always fun and full of laughter no matter big or small. She had a large extended family that grew from the life-long relationships that she developed with her kid’s friends throughout the years.
Her pride and joy were her 5 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. There was always a fully stocked cabinet with all sorts of snacks and goodies for when they came over. She enjoyed going to all their sports events and was their biggest cheerleader. The time she spent with them was always special and some of her happiest moments.
She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She’ll remain in our hearts forever with all the memories, the love and the laughter she brought into our lives.
She is survived by her ride or die and love of her life, Doug Hamm, Son, Travis (Melody) Hamm, Daughter, Amy (Robert) Young, Grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney and Baylee Hamm and Robert and Gage Young. Mother, Refugia (“Cuca”) Maltos, Brother, Pete (Cindy) Maltos, Sisters, Hilda (Gene) Stewart and Rosa Uberuaga. Numerous nieces and nephews and special life-long friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Herminio Maltos, Brother, Danny Garcia, Mother and Father-in laws, Mel and Roberta Gertlar.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am.
Those wishing to sign Dora’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.