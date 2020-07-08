Doris ‘Debby’ Deborah Colley, 72, of Sunnyside went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Sunnyside.
Doris was born on February 12, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida, the daughter of Mary (Helms) and Henry Reddick. She received her education in Florida. On Oct. 15, 1966 she married Robert Lynn Colley in Gulf Breeze, Fla. before making their home in Sunnyside.
Debby worked for Andrus and Robert, Valley Lanes, and completed her working career as a cook for the Sunnyside School District.
She enjoyed gardening, shopping, Tuesday night girls bowling, going to the casino and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and going to the family cabin at Rimrock Lake.
Debby is survived by two sons, Robert Lynn Colley II (Shelly) and her children, Danielle and Brandon, Michael Derek Colley (Kristen) and their children Michael (Maggie), Tyler, Sydnee, Kayecee and Thomas. Special daughter, Connie Torres (Kenny) and their daughter, Elisah, great-grandchildren Abraham, Alexander and Magaly Hernandez.
She is also survived by sister, Sue Miles (Frank) of Fort Myers, Fla. and brother Danny Reddick (Merrilyn) of Susanville, California, and treasured friends, Faye Dinehart, Cathy Davis and Karen Roy.
Debby is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Colley, and brother, Tim Reddick.
Graveside Inurnment Service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Debby’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangement.
