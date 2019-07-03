Dorothy Blankenship, 90 years young and our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great-great grandmother joined her loving soulmate and husband of 60 years, Walter Blankenship, on June 30, 2019. Dorothy was met with Walt’s open arms, long embrace, and a glorious celebration with her family and friends who were waiting to see her again.
She was born Aug. 31, 1928 to Olaf and Lillian (Cornell) Johnson in Gregory, S. D.
Dorothy will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family, infectious smile and laughter, always making sure her hair was perfectly styled, nails and toes manicured, and beautifully dressed ready to go anywhere at any time.
Mom was an inspiration and remarkable role model to her children and grandchildren. Her enthusiasm and love for travel and family get-togethers are instilled forever in our lives and memories.
Dorothy’s family migrated to Sunnyside, in the early 30s where she started first grade and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1946. She was a beautician and then became a full-time mother for her children.
Mom met Dad while cruising the Sunnyside ‘strip’. She saw a very handsome Army serviceman, who had just come home from WWII. Their first date began their inseparable lives, adventures, and glorious journeys. Her favorite memories were accompanying Dad while he was working on road construction, traveling to Arizona as snowbirds for several years, Friday family pizza nights, shopping and lunches with her granddaughter Angie, and her many family and friend adventures and barbecues.
Dorothy still completed the daily newspaper crossword puzzle at 90 years old.
Mom shared a special relationship and bond with her granddaughter, Angie Westenberg. Angie was instrumental in always keeping Grandma busy. She was her loving and devoted companion and you would frequently see them together. Angie felt it was an honor and privilege to always be there for Grandma and be her partner in fun. They shared many stories and wonderful memories.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Walter Blankenship, parents Olaf and Lillian Johnson, brother Kenneth Johnson and sisters Lucille Johnson and Doris Ross, and many friends. She is survived by daughter, Laurel (Mike) Carpino, and son Dave (Karen) Blankenship, grandchildren Julie (Clint) Anderson, Angie (Mark) Westenberg, Tommy (Heather) Judkins, Michael (Isa) Carpino, Matthew Carpino, and Max and Vivian Weisbarth,11 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Leland (Eli) Blankenship, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy and her family would like to thank her second family at Sunnyside Assisted Living for their compassionate care, loving stories, and dedication. Dorothy made many new friends and reconnected with old friends during her last wonder years.
Additional appreciation goes to Virginia Mason Hospice and their support. Great thanks from one family to the other.
Viewing and visitation will be from 3-5p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 and Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until time of the service. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with entombment at the Christus Mausoleum at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Dorothy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
