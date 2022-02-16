Dorothy Elaine Blosser, 98, of Spokane, Washington, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Dorothy was born on December 12, 1923, in Ewan, Washington, to Harvey Duncan and Lena Nineva Mattingley, the youngest of twelve children. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1942. Upon graduation she was offered a position with the Old National Bank of Sunnyside.
Dottie moved to Walla Walla in 1945 where she worked as a civilian employee at MaCaw General Hospital, sometimes transporting injured soldiers from airbase to hospital. It was at that time that she met her future husband Lt. Timothy Hobert Blosser, who was stationed at MaCaw during WWII.
She married Tim on December 2, 1945. They had three children, Patrick, Douglas and Susan.
In June 1948, they moved to Pullman, where Tim began his career at Washington State University in the Dairy and then later, Animal Sciences Department. At that time, Dottie was very involved in many local university, civic, and church activities and also began her life-long love of golf.
In 1974, they moved to the Washington DC area where Tim was employed by USDA.
In 1987, they retired to Spokane. At that time, they became members of Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy joined the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1978 while living in Washington DC and upon returning to the Northwest transferred her membership and became very active in the local chapter of Jonas Babcock Chapter where she served as Regent, as well as serving as State Treasurer.
She enjoyed gardening and had an extensive garden of beared iris. She was also active in the Terrace Garden Club.
She was a member of the Indian Canyon Ladies Golf Club, where she belonged for over 28 years. She also enjoyed playing with her family, golfing as recently as 2020 when she was 96. She also was an avid NYT crossword enthusiast.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, one grandson Ryan, and two great-grandchildren, Griffin and Faith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, Timothy, preceded her in death on January 14, 2018. Her grandson, Kevin, also preceded her in death on November 28, 2021.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and Home Care Assistance for their loving care and support of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 504 S. Skipwort Ct., Spokane Valley, 99206, Attn: Dorothy Blosser.
