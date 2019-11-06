Dorothy Price

A true pioneer woman, Dorothy Pollard Price, 92, of Sunnyside, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1926 in Cedarhome, the daughter of Elma (Pearson) and Fred Jenny Jr. In 1954 she moved to Anchorage, Alaska by way of the Alaska & Canadian Highway. It took her 12 days through mud and bad weather with two small children by her side to arrive. Later that year she married Lowell Pollard.
In 1958 they staked out 160 acres to homestead. For seven years the family had no electricity, running water and had only outside bathroom facilities. Dorothy raised a garden, milked goats, made cheese. She contributed to the family meat supply by hunting moose and caribou and catching salmon and drying it for the winter.
Dorothy also raised Husky Sled Dogs. In 1977 the family homestead was subdivided and the Pollards moved to Sunnyside to farm asparagus. Dorothy published a book in 2008 call Eight Stars of Gold. “This book was born as carbon-copy letters to her parents from the 1950’s to the 1970’s from a place as yet undefiled by humans.”
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Lewis Price of Sunnyside, two sons Jeff Pollard (Eva) of Outlook, and Fred Pollard of Palmer, Alaska, three grandsons, four great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be no formal funeral service. Dorothy would much rather be remembered on the move, on horseback, on skis, on the riverbank with fishing pole in hand or feeding a campfire.
Do not stand at my grave and weep.
I am not there; I do not sleep!
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sun on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn’s rain
When you awaken in the morning’s hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circling flight
I am the stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.
I am not there; I did not die!
Those wishing to sign Dorothy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
