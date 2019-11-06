Dr. Glenn S. Skinner Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care Facility in Morton, Ill.
Dr. Skinner was born on June 8, 1934 in New Castle, Del., to Drs Glenn and Pauline (Kimball) Skinner.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara E. Skinner of Morton; his children: Maj.(R) Sam (Lisa) Skinner of San Marcos, Calif.: Catherine Erika (Brian) Gordon of Morton, Ill., and Robert (Jo) Skinner of Pittsboro, Ind.; and seven grandchildren: Topher (Fiancée, Jacqui Gordon) Skinner of Los Angeles, Calif.; Xander Skinner of Davis, Calif.; Zachary Skinner of San Marcos, Calif.; Erika Gordon of Milwaukee, Wis.; Aspen Gordon of Tampa, Fla., and Andrew and Nathan Skinner of Pittsboro, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dr. Charles Skinner and half-sister Marcelle Baker.
Dr. Skinner was a retired family physician with previous practices in Lompoc, Calif.; Yuma, Ariz.; Paris, Ill.; and Sunnyside.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church throughout his lifetime and served as the Church Council President for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyside, where he had been a member for 29 years before moving to Morton in 2017 to be closer to family.
Dr. Skinner was also an Eagle Scout, a Sea Scout, past president and vice president of Kiwanis Club in both Paris and Sunnyside. He loved soccer as a player, coach, and referee in Lompoc, Calif., Yuma, Ariz., and Paris. He built the fields and goal posts at the American Legion in Paris. He was a member of YMCA and AYSO soccer programs.
Dr. Skinner was a life-long Ham Radio operator as an avid Grid Square Hunter and Moon Bouncer. He also enjoyed DIY woodworking projects. He loved sailing while living in Delaware and California.
Dr. Skinner retired from his medical practice in 1999 and spent much of his time as the church handyman and enjoyed preparing the coffee, scones and muffins for coffee hour, as well as running the dishwasher after church events. He also enjoyed teaching rocketry to elementary school children as part of his Kiwanis Club activities.
Visitations will be from 2:30 -3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care and from 4:30-6 p.m. at Advent Lutheran Church in Morton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church. A rocket launch will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to any of the following: Advent Lutheran Church in Morton; Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyside, the Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Brandonwood Retirement Center, Reflections Memory Care and Transitions Hospice for their kind, professional and compassionate care.
Affordable Funeral and Cremation is in care of arrangements.
