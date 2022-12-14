Dr. Joseph W. Verhey was born on September 28, 1928, in Oakland, California to Joseph B. Verhey and Anna B. (Hanken) Verhey. Dr. Verhey passed away on December 1, 2022, in Seattle.
Raised on a farm in Sunnyside, Washington, Dr. Verhey went on to attend Seattle University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1958. He performed his residency/postgraduate studies at Harborview Medical Center (WA) 1958-1959; New York Hospital- Cornell University Medical Center; and University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals. Dr. Verhey was Board Certified in Psychiatry, a Fellow North, and an educator. In addition to being a member of the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and other professional organizations, Dr. Verhey enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a psychiatrist.
He married Darlene Helen (Seiler) on July 21, 1956, in Bothell, WA and was married for over 61 years until her passing in 2017. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bob, Tom, and Dan; and his sister-in- laws, Jackie and Patty.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sheila; numerous nieces and nephews; and their families.
Joseph was very dedicated to his extended family. He always made a point of coming to all special occasions in each of our lives - graduations, weddings, funerals, career celebrations. He was an avid photographer and made sure to always capture the moments. He also had a great love for travel and classical music. He led a full and accomplished life and will be missed by those whose lives he touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 19th at 12:10 p.m. at St James Cathedral, 804 9th Ave, Seattle, 98104. Interment will follow on Tuesday, December 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Dr. Jospeh W. Verhey’s name to Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation.
