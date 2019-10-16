Dr. William “Bill” Amsden was born the fourth child of eight children to Helen and William Amsden of Hedinger, N. D. on July 13, 1919.
He died Oct. 11, 2019.
He was raised on a homestead and attended one-room schools.
After matriculating from high school, in 1937, Bill joined the “army of drifters” circulating about the United States working at every opportunity… just to keep alive… and to send a little money home to help his family survive the Great Depression.
Late in 1939, he had an opportunity to enlist in the United States Army – because he was a
“farm boy” and the Army depended on “horse-flesh mobilization” he was assigned to one of the last active U.S. Army Calvary units – his unit crossed into Mexico at Mexicali to participate in a holiday parade. His battalion was then assigned to the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, to construct defensive airstrips for the impending war with Japan. Construction crews utilized teams of draft horses and mules to level ground for airfields.
Right after the war, Bill was sent to Arkansas for rehabilitation and further education. It was there that he met the love of his life, Helen. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2011.
Bill was fortunate to utilize the G.I. bill to further his education; he attended Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colo., where, in 1957, he earned a degree in Veterinary Medicine. He and Helen returned to North Dakota, bought a veterinary practice, and gave their energies to their community and family for six years.
Bill then learned of an employment opportunity as federal meat inspector; he applied for the job and was immediately hired. This then led to an opportunity as meat inspector at the turkey plant in Sunnyside, WA. He and Helen visited the site, liked what they saw, and made Sunnyside their home for the next fifty-plus years.
Bill was an active Freemason. He belonged to Blue Lodge, Royal Arch, Commandery, and the Mystic Shrine.
He and Helen were active members of the Order of Eastern Star and Amaranth. They excelled in the rites and rituals of all orders to which they belonged.
Bill was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was proud to have served in defense of his country.
Bill is survived by his sister, nieces, nephews, their families and a host of friends.
Bill is remembered for his memorable presentations of Robert Service sagas of the Alaskan goldrush days and of the taming of the western frontier. He made every effort to be a friend to all. He will be missed.
Graveside Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Close, 4th Street and Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, where he will be at rest with his beloved wife, Helen.
Family and friends thank the staff of Valley Hills Funeral Home for their kindness and thoughtfulness.
