On Monday, March 30, 2020, Our Lord & Savior called Dustin Michael Salinas Madrigal, age 20. He was born March 13, 2000 in Sunnyside. The son of Tamara Salinas and Jose Trinidad Madrigal.
Dustin received his education while a young boy in Edinburg, Texas before returning to Washington to attend elementary school in Mabton and in Richland at Carmichael Middle School. He also attended middle school in Hood River, Oregon for a few years before returning to Sunnyside to finish his education with the class of 2018.
Dustin went on to have various jobs in his teenage years starting a Little Caesars Pizza, Washington Beef and his last being Wal-Mart. He looked forward to pursuing his career in welding as he had taken classes in high school.
Dustin’s hobbies included gaming, listening to music, camping, watching movies and drawing.
He enjoyed making his family laugh, he enjoyed family gatherings, he loved new adventures and eating at the Olive Garden.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him with that beautiful smile of his. His favorite word was “Chill.” He loved to play football in younger days along with wrestling in Middle School.
He was into cars and making late night runs to the store to get munchies with friends and family.
Dustin is survived by his Mother, Tamara Salinas of Hood River and his Father, Jose T. Madrigal of Sunnyside; his siblings, Austin Armero Madrigal of Sunnyside, Roque Beltran of Hood River; Jose T. Madrigal, Jr., and Ashley Madrigal both of Sunnyside; nephew, Liam Madrigal of Sunnyside. Grandparents, Diana Castaneda, Mabton; Phyllis Aguilar, Mabton, Cruz Eligio Salinas, Texas; Fernando & Virginia Madrigal, Mabton; Maria De Los Angeles Lara of Mexico; Uncles and Aunts: Rachel Correa Ruelas, Javentino Correa, Elia Mar Salinas Trevino, Eligio Salinas, Rosalva Salinas Rodriguez, Melva Salinas Gonzalez and Noe Salinas; Sergio, Jorge, Fernand and Enrique, Vanessa, Francisca, Fabian, Cassandra Madrigal; Veronica and Victor Fiero; Julio and Mayda Lara and numerous cousins.
A Catholic Funeral Mass is planned in May with burial at the Mabton City Cemetery.
