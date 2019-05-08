Earl William Knott, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019.
Earl was born Aug. 24, 1932. He parents were Harry Knott and Grace McCorkendale. He graduated from Granger High School. He married Shirley Anne Pemberton, who passed away three years ago.
Earl is survived by three sons: Mike Knott, Frank Knott, and Jim Knott. Earl is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Earl loved his family and will be missed .
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2000 E. Lincoln Ave.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
