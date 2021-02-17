Edith B. Fischer, 94, our beloved mother and grandmother peacefully passed away while holding her grandson’s hand on Feb. 13, 2021.
Edith B. Mattos was born on April 24, 1926 in Ripon, Calif., and a longtime Outlook resident.
She married Ray Albee on October 29, 1944 in Oakley Calif. Following his death in 1960 she married Herbert Fischer in Sunnyside. Together they had a combined family of 9 children.
In her early years, Edith and Ray worked as migrant workers which lead them to settle in Outlook. Later she worked for Western Farmers and helped run the family farm that she and Herb had.
Edith was ahead of her time as a strong and independent woman working fulltime and raising a family of nine children. She loved to travel and collect antiques. Her favorite was the Packwood Flea Market.
She was extremely handy and versatile with crafts, which lead to her participation in many bazars up and down the valley. Her family also benefited by all the wonderful handmade items she created. She was a long-time member of Tops. As well at the Tuesday lunch Bunch, and the Hospital Guild.
Edith is survived by her four daughters, Renee Mattos and husband Joe of El Cajon, Calif., Elaine Edith Belle, of Spokane, Peggy Rosal and husband Paul of Outlook, and Kathy Jolliff/ McIntire and husband Mark of Sunnyside; three sons, John Albee and wife Debbie of Richland, Terry Fischer of Medford Ore., and Larry Fischer of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter-in-law Ruth Fischer of Pasco; three sisters and one brother; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, and 13 great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands, sons Richard Albee, Dennis Fischer, grandson Michael Fischer, and three brothers.
Edith, our mom, was the guiding force of our family for the last 30 years. Her strength and independence have and will continue to influence us and because of that we will carry her in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Society.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Edith’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
