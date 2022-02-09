Eduardo Esqueda

Our beloved, Eduardo (Lalo/Ed) Esqueda of Sunnyside, WA was called home to the arms of the Lord on February 4, 2022.
Eduardo was born on April 4, 1939, in Kenedy, TX. Ed received his education in Texas and Washington. In 1966, Eduardo married the love of his life, Maria Robles from Glendale, AZ. Eduardo and Maria settled in the Lower Yakima Valley and raised their three children; Lucy, Lupe, and Edica. Eduardo and Maria were happily married for 55 years. They had a strong and loving bond. They were blessed with 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Lalo was the definition of a hardworking and loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
At 20 years old, Ed started work in the Sunnyside-Mabton area with his father and siblings. He worked his entire life for the Newhouse family, until he stopped working at the age of 80. He worked as a Foreman for most of his career but was also a skilled mechanic, welder, hay swather, truck driver, and one of the best equipment operators around. He always got the job done.
Ed did not know a stranger. He knew everyone, and everyone knew him. He wanted to help the community grow and was a strong advocate for farm workers. He was a life-time member of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Board of Directors and spent 30 years attending board meetings as an advocate for the needs of farm workers and their families.
Ed was a smart and funny man who did things his way. He loved family traditions like making Mary’s Famous Salsa and filling the tamales just the way he liked it. Ed was also always willing to lend a helping a hand. He loved the outdoors, sharing from his garden, music, his pets, camping on the Washington Coast, dining out (especially for Asian food), BIG slices if cake, and he loved sports…especially baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Lucia Esqueda, siblings Elsie Sandoval, Ernesto Esqueda, Emilia Sandoval and Eugenio Esqueda, and Son in Law Fidel Partida, Jr. Together again, may they rest in peace.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside, WA . Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Eduardo's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
