Edward (Eelke) Wolters, 86, was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Edward was born in Dantumadeel, FR, The Netherlands on April 3, 1935. He grew up on a dairy farm and later went to agricultural school before he enlisted in the army for eighteen months. On March 13, 1958, Dad married his beloved wife, Theresa Elzinga. Leaving family and friends in April 1958, they immigrated to California to pursue a better life in America. They were sponsored by his older sister, Nell and her husband, John. After ten years in California, dad and mom moved their family to Western Washington and leased their first dairy there. In the fall of 1977, they purchased Hillview Dairy in Grandview, where they resided until dad retired in 1997.
Edward was an active, lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, serving in various roles. Dad was a strong believer and supporter of Christian education. He and mom were one of several families who were instrumental in beginning Sunnyside Christian High School. A favorite past time was attending SCS Knights’ basketball games. His grandchildren were the joy of his life; memories were made by taking them on adventures, supporting them in whatever they were doing, or visiting with them one on one. Dad and mom also made numerous trips back to The Netherlands to see family. When dad retired at the age of 63, he continued his love of farming by helping on his children’s farms. Dad was always willing to lend a helping hand where it was needed. Family traditions were important to dad. Even after mom passed, he continued to have his family over for Dutch soup, ollie bollen and shuffleboard.
Edward is survived by his six children- Agnes (Franklin) Bestebreur of Zillah, John (Sherry) of Meridian, Idaho, Thelma (Gene) Vanden Berg of Spokane, Larry (Jean) of Prosser, Sylvia (Gilbert) Newhouse of Granger and Nancy (Chad) Buckles of Prosser. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers, Lieuwe and Pete and two sisters, Nell Annema and Jeltje Algra. He was preceded in death by Theresa, his wife of 58 years; his parents, Lammert and Aukje Wolters; one sister, Jinke Wiegersma and one brother, Dirk.
We want to thank Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care for their guidance and support. A special “thank you” goes to dad’s caregivers- MaElena, Genesis, Lorraine and Athziri, who showed him much love and care during the last seven months of his life. Dad was able to stay in the comfort of his own home because of them.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Zillah Cemetery. His memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home of Sunnyside (formerly Christian Reformed Church).
Those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to Heartlinks Hospice or Sunnyside Christian School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.