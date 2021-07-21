Effie Sowers

Effie Mae Sowers passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the age of 96.
She was born August 9, 1924, to Jesse and Myrtle Jimmerson in Arcadia, Louisiana. Mom was one of six children. Her siblings were William David “W.D.”, Cleveland, Terrill, Floyd, and Christine.
After finishing school, she went to work at the Louisiana Ordinance Plant making ammunition for our soldiers during WWII. Following her employment at the munitions plant, she went to work at the Hodge Paper Mill where she would come to meet her future husband.
In January 1946, she married the love of her life, Thorby “Cecil” Sowers. After marrying, they traveled to Washington state. In 1947, they purchased a home in Sunnyside where they raised their family and she continued to live for the next 74 years.
Cecil and Effie had three children. They welcomed their first daughter Cathy Jean on October 17, 1950, their second daughter Darlene Cecilia on October 20, 1952, and their son, Gary Cecil on April 8, 1954. Her greatest love was her family. She also found joy in canning, crochet, and sitting on the porch swing in the backyard.
Effie is survived by her sister, Christine Smith; her three children, Cathy (Ed) Boulay, Darlene Stumph, and Gary (Joan) Sowers; four grandchildren, Dorene, Michael, Miranda, and Tyson; and seven great grandchildren.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Myrtle; her four brothers, W.D., Cleveland, Terrill, and Floyd; her husband, Cecil; her son-in-law, Gary; and her grandson, David.
Mom’s favorite saying was, “I love you a big ol’ bunch” and we definitely loved her a big ol’ bunch right back. We will miss you, mom.
Family burial was held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Effie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.