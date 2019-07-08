Eleazar Silva was born Sept. 26, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas to Guadalupe Gonzales and Domingo Silva. On July 4, 2019 Eleazar passed away at UW Medical Center in Seattle, surrounded by his family.
Eleazar as a boy moved with his family to Washington State. On Feb. 28, 1981 Eleazar married the love of his life Maria Aguayo. Eleazar worked for Twin City Foods for 25 years and seven years for Grandview Lumber.
Eleazar loved family time especially family game nights. Eleazar always put family first and loved helping anybody he could.
He also enjoyed building things and doing home improvement projects. He loved spending time with his grandson Dominic and grand-daughter Serenity.
He is proceeded in death with his parents and brother Benji Silva.
He is survived by his wife Maria Silva of Grandview, daughters Monica (Crystal) Silva of Richland, and Tiffany (Angelo) Silva of Grandview and grandchildren Dominic Varela and Serenity Varela. sisters Maricela (Job) Garcia of Sunnyside, Oralia Hernandez of Grandview, and his brother Leo Silva of Sunnyside, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be at noon Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
