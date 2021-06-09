Elijah Hernandez

Elijah “Lijee” Hernandez, 21, was called to heaven on June 2, 2021, in the Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.
Elijah was born in Yakima, July 12, 1999, to Manuel Mendez and Richard and Irma Bissonette.
Elijah was often seen extending his help to his family. His love and loyalty to his family have always been a priority in his life.
Elijah was raised in the wisdom of his grandfather Eduardo Hernandez, Elijah aspired to be like him and had a strong drive to bring his family together just as it was when his grandfather was alive.
Elijah was confident and held his head high with visions of bettering himself and those around him. He often listened and gave advice to others and had plans to help his community in Outlook. His kindness touched the hearts of others, and he was very respected by his family.
Missing him dearly will be his mother Irma Bissonette, his stepfather Richard Bissonette, siblings, Demetrio Hernandez, Emily Bissonette, and Aliyah Bissonette, Diemien Mendez, Qristian Mendez, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Manuel Mendez, grandfather-Eduardo Hernandez.
