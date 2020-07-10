Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Elma Guajardo went to spend eternity with her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2020.
Elma was born on Aug. 16, 1963 in Sunnyside, the daughter of Santiago Guajardo and Enedelia (Vasquez). She received her education in Sunnyside.
Elma was a very protective mother raising her two children Janice Nicole and Jason Nicholas. She loved spending time in the outdoors, caring for her animals, listening to music, creating craft projects, and watching YouTube videos.
In her spare time, Elma would search for treasures at the local thrift stores and yard sales. Last but not least, Elma cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Elma is survived by her children, Janice Nicole Thompson of Lubbock, Texas and Jason Nicholas Thompson of Portland, Oregon. Three grandchildren, Jimmy Elias Villa, KyLee Nicole Villa, and Isaac Jacob Villa. She is also survived by two sisters, Janie Guajardo of Toppenish, and Patricia Guajardo of Walla Walla, three brothers, Jessie Guajardo of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvin Guajardo of Sunnyside, Alonzo Guajardo of Las Vegas, Nev., and her canine companion, Little Man.
She is preceded in death by her parents Santiago and Enedelia Guajardo, two brothers, Arturo Guajardo, Santiago Guajardo Jr., one sister, Diane Martinez and her three dogs, Tinkerbell Macy, and Lucy.
Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Elma’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
