Elner Becker longtime resident of Sunnyside passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022.
Elner was born on May 5, 1943 in Ripley, Oklahoma to Thomas Claire Ball, Senior and Lola Faye Ball (Epps).
Elner was raised in Agra, Oklahoma and graduated from Agra High School in 1960.
Elner married Ed Becker on October 25, 1963. Elner enjoyed children immensely with Mom and Grandma were her favorite titles. She had eight (8) grandkids, nine (9) great grandkids, and one (1) great-great grandson. She was always ready to get in the dirt with her grandsons, play tea party with her granddaughters, and all board games were on her list.
Elner’s spiritual gift was service, and she spent her entire life serving and helping others both in her professional life and with her friends and family.
Elner had a keen intellect, loved her morning crossword as well as candy crush. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor always included a joke and comics on the funny adventures of life. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, and bake her world famous biscotti all of which she shared as gifts. She crocheted Afghans of love for all she loved.
If she knew you had a favorite dessert she would find a reason to bring the most scrumptious version to you. Her kids and grandkids have very fond memories running into her kitchen when she was baking and her always having icing ready for stars on each fingertip.
Elner worked for United Telephone Company, Jerry Steel Supply, US Bank, and Banner Bank. Elner loved to travel and rarely missed the opportunity to travel to wherever the Army sent her daughters as well as many trips with her Sorority Sisters.
Elner is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Hudgens of Eastover, NC and Kelly Ludwigsen (Eric) of Eastover, NC and her son Ed Becker (Candy) of Asotin, WA and her grandchildren, Sherry Becker of Yakima, WA, Stephanie Morford (Jamie) of Selah, WA, Nicholas Becker (Shelly) of Selah, WA, Aidan Hudgens of Scottsdale, AZ, Hayley Ludwigsen of Charlotte, NC, Jarrod Hudgens (Athalia) of Clarksville, TN; and Corporal Matthew Ludwigsen USMC of Kaneohe Bay, HI.
Elner was preceded in death by her husband Ed Becker, her father, Thomas Claire Ball Senior, her mother, Lola Faye (Epps) Ball, her brother Thomas Claire Ball, Jr, and her beloved grandson Austin Von Ludwigsen.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held on December 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by a graveside service at Outlook Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Elner’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
