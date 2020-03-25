Elvira Garza Patiña, 90, Sunnyside, passed away at home after a short illness surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Elvira was born May 1, 1929 at La Jara Ranch, Hargill, Hidalgo County, Texas to Pedro Garza and Librada Lopez.
She lived the real and genuine ranch life of that era with a very large extended family that included siblings and many cousins and as a child, had a pet javelina named “Sancha”. Going to school and a family ride into town was in a horse drawn wagon or buggy.
She had excellent horse-riding skills and she, her siblings and cousins would ride and race bareback. She could handle a gun and rifle with the best of them.
When she was a teenager, the family moved into town and Elvira continued to receive her early education in Hargill, Texas.
On December 30, 1944, Miss Elvira Garza married Florentino Patiña in Hidalgo County, Texas making their home in Hargill, Texas. She possessed very strong work ethics. The family depended mainly on farm work, so they migrated with the crops all over Texas, surrounding states and the Mid-West.
In March 1963 the family migrated to Washington State, and settled in Sunnyside, ending their yearly migration.
Mrs. Patiña continued in field work at Newhouse Farms in Sunnyside until 1968 when she entered the nursing field of medicine. She worked in what was then Valley Memorial Hospital that became Sunnyside Community Hospital for 23 years retiring in 1991.
Elvira loved sewing and embroidery. There are many who have her beautiful embroidery and quilts that she put in so much effort and love.
She loved music and loved to dance. She had a beautiful flower garden with local plants and flowers and plants she brought from Texas, taking great pride in it. In her front yard, we would feed squirrels, the wild birds, and hummingbirds which she enjoyed watching.
She had a beloved kitty named “Tigger” who passed in July 2019 at almost 18 years old.
She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan since 1968 and an Atlanta Braves fan since the team was in Milwaukee.
But her greatest love was for her family… all five generations. She looked forward to visits from the family which gave her the greatest joy. Besides her family, she had many others she loved and called her grandma. She would cook for all and was known for her delicious tamales and daily tortillas. She always had a pot of coffee to greet anyone that came to visit.
Elvira was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children; Florentino (Martha) Patiña Jr. Grandview, Janie Lopez, Trudy (Jesus Martinez) Carbajal, Felipa Piña, Ruben Patiña, Emilia (Rick) McMillan, and Joe (Irene) Patiña, and son-in-law Juan Rios, all of Sunnyside. She is survived by 31 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren. She has one remaining sibling: Elisa G Barron of Lovell, Wyo., cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her children: Ambrosio (1st) Patiña, Ambrosio (2nd) Patiña, Jose Ramon Patiña, Eufemia “Mia” Rios, and Salome “Ji” Patiña, her grandson Orlando “Nano” Patiña and her son-in-law Juan Piña.
Special thanks to our Mom’s care team: Dr Ana Madej, Heartlinks Hospice Palliative Care and Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
During her entire life, our mother was never alone, so, she will take with her the cremated remains of her son Salome “Ji” Patiña and her grandson Orlando “Nano” Patiña. As she said to us “I will never be alone.”
Those wishing to sign Elvira’s online memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
