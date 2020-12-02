Emilio Rodriguez Jr. passed away peacefully on November 27 at home with his loving sister Yoli by his side.
Emilio was born on June 25, 1950, in Faysville, Texas to Emilio and Rosita Rodriguez. Emilio received his education in Sunnyside and was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Emilio was a hardworking man and would help anyone in need. He started his career as a farm laborer then in construction at Hanford and along the West Coast. After construction he started driving truck for Swift and later LTI until his retirement.
He was a very talented musician, a skill that he acquired from his father, which inspired him to form his own band along with his brother Randy (Los Amigos & La Solucion Tejana). Together they played a variety of music, but his favorite was Tejano.
Emilio made one last trip to Texas in 2017 to attend the Tejano Conjunto Festival in San Antonio, both memorable for him and his family. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed family barbecues and being with family.
Emilio is survived by his daughter Pricilla Rodriguez, siblings Yolanda ‘Yoli’ Rodriguez, Rene ‘Randy’ Rodriguez (Anita), Carmina Borrego, Lydia Chavez (Jesse), Stella Rubalcava, Dina Bootsma (Rick), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Emilio and Rosita Rodriguez, sisters Emma Borrego, Ninfa ‘Nancy’ Rodriguez, nephews Jesse Chavez Jr., Abel Borrego Jr, brother-in-law Adolfo Rubalcava.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Yoli for all the hard work, unconditional support, kindness and compassion provided to Emilio. Special thanks to Memorial Hospice, especially Shelby, Belinda and Piedad, Dr. Blake Bond, Dr. Ye Hu, Home Health Care Providers, Idalia and Adela, Armando and Norma Morales (neighbor) for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Emilio’s memory may contribute to the Yakima Valley Memorial Association D/B/A Memorial Home Care Services Hospice Program 302 S. 10th Ave. Yakima, WA 98902.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Emilio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
