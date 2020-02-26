Emilio “Zapata” Brito, aged 77, long time Grandview resident, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Sunnyside. Emilio was born on August 11, 1942 in Guerrero, Mexico the son of Isabel (Bustamante) and Modesto Brito. Emilio only had the opportunity to receive his elementary education but was a man of many talents and knowledge.
He had eight children with Margarita Hernandez and were married for only twenty-three years. Emilio served one year in Mexico for the National Military Service.
He loved buying scratch tickets in the anticipation of being a big winner. Emilio enjoyed fishing, working in his garden and playing pool. In his younger years, Emilio liked playing basketball and would tell his grandkids he was the Michael Jordan of his time. His grandkids all knew him as “Apa”.
He is survived by eight children, Elias Brito (Cristina), Margarita Brito (Edilberto), Feliciano Brito, Felipa Valencia, (Jose), Balvina Castaneda (Angel), Emiliano Hernandez Brito (Akane), Ben Brito and Maria Lepe (Robert). He is also survived by twenty six grandchildren including Estefania, Jonathan, Elias, Emilio, Adrian, Isabel, Nareli, Felix, Zulema, Esmeralda, Fabian, Isabella, Thomas, Samanta, Jennifer, Sebastian, Abbygail, Hanna, Zerafin, Juan, Benjamin, Alec, Eric, Isaac, Matthew, and Andrea. Six brothers, Juan, Jesus, Filiberto, Abundio, Trinidad, and Salvador. One sister, Maria Elena.
Emilio is preceded in death by his parents, Isabel and Modesto Brito, and three brothers.
Viewing and visitation was Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial followed at the East Prosser Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Emilio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Emilio “Zapata” Brito, de 77 años, residente de Grandview, falleció el lunes 17 de Febrero de 2020 en Sunnyside. Emilio nació el 11 de Agosto de 1942 en Guerrero, México hijo de Isabel (Bustamante) y Modesto Brito. Emilio sólo tuvo la oportunidad de recibir educación primaria, pero era un hombre de muchos talentos y conocimientos.
Tuvo ocho hijos con Margarita Hernández se casaron sólo veintitrés años. Emilio sirvió un año en México para el Servicio Militar Nacional.
Le encantaba comprar boletos para raspar en la anticipación de ser un gran ganador. Emilio disfrutaba pescando, trabajando en su jardín y jugando al billar. En sus años más jóvenes a Emilio le gustaba jugar a la canasta y le decía a sus nietos que era el Michael Jordan de su tiempo. Sus nietos lo conocían como “Apa”.
Le sobreviven ocho hijos, Elias Brito (Cristina), Margarita Brito (Edilberto), Feliciano Brito, Felipa Valencia, (José), Balvina Castaneda (Angel), Emiliano Hernández Brito (Akane), Ben Brito, y Maria Lepe (Robert). También le sobreviven veintiséis nietos como Estefania, Jonathan, Elias, Emilio, Adrian, Isabel, Nareli, Felix, Zulema, Esmeralda, Fabián, Isabella, Thomas, Samanta, Jennifer, Sebastian, Abbygail, Hanna, Zerafin, Juan, Benjamin, Alec, Eric, Isaac, Matthew y Andrea. Sies hermanos, Juan, Jesús, Filiberto, Abundio, Trinidad, y Salvador. Una hermana, María Elena.
Emilio es precedido en la muerte por sus padres, Isabel y Modesto Brito y tres hermanos.
La vista y visita se llevará a cabo el miércoles 19 de Febrero de 2020 a partir de las 5:00 p.m. a las 8:00 p.m. con la Recitación del Santo Rosario a las 6:00 p.m. en la Funeraria Smith en Grandview. La misa de entierro cristiano fue el jueves 20 de Febrero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica del Santísimo Sacramento en Grandview. El entierro seguió en el Cementerio East Prosser.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.