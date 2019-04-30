Erasmo De La Cruz Garcia, 98, passed away April 17, 2019 in Longview.
He was born on March 18, 1921 in Rancho El Puerto, Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Jose Inez Garcia and Mauricia De La Cruz de Garcia. Erasmo continued to live in Mexico during his early years. In 1945, he married the love of his life, Guadalupe Garcia. They later migrated to the Mission-McAllen area in Texas. In 1958, they migrated to Washington State, where they raised six sons and four daughters.
Erasmo was a hardworking man who worked well into his retirement age as a farm worker-laborer. He was a proud man who always wanted to look and feel his best. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to tell stories of his younger days growing up in Mexico.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and his faith was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren. He was a prayer warrior, and his prayers were very much appreciated by his family and friends.
Erasmo is survived by seven children: Samuel Garcia of Prosser, Martha Garcia of Merced, Calif., Jacob Garcia of Longview, Mary Martin (Shannon) of Kalama, Jose I. Garcia of Puyallup, Susana Garcia of Silver Lake, and George Garcia of Yakima, as well as over 75 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Guadalupe Garcia, his parents, Jose Inez and Mauricia Garcia, his brothers, Feliciano Garcia, Bernardino Garcia, Acension Garcia, a daughter, Evangelina Lopez, four sons, Raul Rodriguez, Hector Garcia, Erasmo Garcia Jr, Eliseo Garcia, and one grandson, Jesse Acosta Jr.
Although we are saddened that he is no longer with us, we find comfort knowing that he is no longer suffering and that he has joined his loved ones who went before him.
He lived a long, full life, and we thank God for that. He will always live on in our hearts.
Viewing will be from 9 -11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. The funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. with graveside following at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. A reception will take place at Valley Hills Funeral Home immediately after the graveside service.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA, is in care of arrangements.
