Eric Jerome Anderson, 52, son of Richard E. Anderson (Rick) and Sharon L. (Crockett) Anderson, passed away at his residence in Kimberly, Ore. on June 12, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1967 in Pullman. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1985. He attended college in Spokane. He was married to Amy Loucks from 1990-2008. They had two daughters, Erica and Lyndsee. He met Tammy Fields in 2008 and they spent from 2009-2019 building and cherishing life together.
Eric loved snowmobiling, camping, trucking, jeeping, poker nights, bon fires and knocking back a few cold ones with his friends and family. Eric spent his life doing what he loved and never did anything halfway. And, if he was giving you a hard time, that meant he liked you.
Eric is survived by his parents Richard E. Anderson and Sharon L. (Crockett) Anderson of Sunnyside, sister Amy Hogan (Anderson) of Portland, Ore. sister-in-law Sonya Anderson of Sunnyside, life partner Tammy L. Fields of Kimberly, Ore., daughters Erica Ellis and her husband Matt Ellis of Echo, Ore., and Lyndsee Anderson of Hermiston, Ore., grandchildren Sawyer and Miles Ellis; nieces Kelsea Stamschror, Shana Means, Ashley Anderson and Jesica Dawsey; nephews Jakob Anderson and Darick Anderson; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by grandparents Henry and Lenna Anderson; Lucille and George Moore; and brother Jeffery David Anderson.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. The Celebration on Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eight Ave. Suite 902 New York, NY 10018.
Those wishing to sign Eric’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangement.
