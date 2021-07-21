Esther Guzman, 77, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Esther was born on July 14, 1944, in Edcouch, Texas, the daughter of Esteban and Maria Garcia.
She received her education in Edcouch, Texas. In 1965 in Edinburg, Texas she married the love of her life, Jesus Guzman.
Esther worked for Park N Pak for many years. She loved going to the casino playing Phase 10 with family and loved making her tortillas and tamales.
She is survived by her husband Jesus Guzman; three sons Jesse Guzman, Noe Guzman (April) of Sunnyside, and Rick Guzman (Connie) of Kent; six grandchildren; one sister Lilly Lozano (Lupe); five brothers Enrique Garcia, Steve Garcia (Blanca) of Grandview, Lupe Garcia (Elia), Robert Garcia (Yolanda) of Prosser, and Jose Angel Garcia (Paula) of Aurora, Illinois; and ten great grandchildren.
Esther is preceded in death by her parents Esteban and Maria Garcia and siblings Juan Garcia, Rebecca Leija, Gloria Mendez, Gracie Cerda, and Ruben Garcia.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Esther’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
